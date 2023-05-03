'I really hated my colleague. Then she hacked into my Slack account.'

Daniella* had two siblings who never answered her calls.

It didn't matter what time of day, whether they were in the room next to her or hundreds of kilometres away. It could have been an emergency or a question about something as innocuous as the weather — because rain, hail or shine, they were going to leave their phones buzzing whenever she attempted to dial them up.

I had no idea why they treated her with such disdain and apathy until a few months later, when I developed those very same feelings.

Once upon a time, Daniella and I used to be colleagues.

I was a junior producer fresh out of university, about as excited as one could possibly be to start a real job. Then I met her. She looked me up and down, not meeting my eyes, before squarely staring at my bare shoulders.

"I'm Daniella," she told me with a curt smile, eyes darting from her computer monitor to me. It was her first day too, but she had gotten there 45 minutes early as she was my "superior", she later told me. She needed to set a good example for her junior colleague.