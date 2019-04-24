Hush now, we have some very important news.
Starting from today, Coles are offering a collectables range for adults.
But this time they are not toy miniature food items.
For every $20 you spend you can collect a plastic container, and there are five sizes to collect.
All you have to do is spend your money, scan a FlyBuys card (which are free to obtain), earn credits and collect the containers.
For $20 you can collect a 600ml container, or you can choose to keep collecting credits until you can claim 1L, 1.2L, 1.4L and 1.5L containers.
To shake things up, you can also cash in and get a vacuum sealer for the containers to keep food fresh.
They are a very chic design, set to make your colleagues swoon.
They are also leak proof, can be vacuum sealed for fresh food, are BPA-free, dishwasher safe and freeze safe.
Sign. Us. Up.
Learn more about the promotion on the Coles website.
Top Comments
What would be really great is if Coles allowed people to use these containers to buy stuff at their Deli rather than the single use plastic they offer. It seems to me that this is in response to the backlash to the crap plastic that the other collectables have contributed to landfill however it would be more meaningful if they helped stop it by offering reusable options in all areas of their store.
How cool would it be if Coles offered (non disposable) fabric bags for vegetables and fruits for free instead? That would seem kind of congruent, yeah?
Great idea, you should email them that suggestion!