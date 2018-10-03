A newborn baby almost died from a spot on the back of his head that doctors said was eczema.

When Rhian Brace’s newborn son Ernie developed a blister-like spot on his head, she never thought he’d contracted a potentially deadly virus.

Ernie showed no symptoms of being unwell. He didn’t have a temperature, his nappies remained the same and his feeding was consistent. She had been told he had eczema.

She told Yahoo7 News she thought Ernie had a reaction to something or had inherited her very sensitive skin.

It was only when further blisters developed that Rhian contacted a doctor. She thought that original diagnosis didn’t seem right.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Doncaster, UK mum shared publicly what Ernie had been through, and how it could have been prevented.

“The only indication I had that he wasn’t well was one tiny blister like spot on the back of head, which after being bathed had popped and what can only be described as puss had come away from it, I cleaned the area and re-washed his head/hair just in case it was infectious,” she wrote.

“Three days later another four had appeared and then over night another six had made an appearance, all looking like infected blisters.”

When Ernie was seen by doctors he was rushed to hospital. He was just 14 days old at the time.

His family had to wait three days for a diagnosis: He had herpes simplex virus, otherwise known as a cold sore.

Now, as Rhian wrote, that doesn't seem too serious to adults. But to babies, it can be extremely severe or even cause death.