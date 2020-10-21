'It started with comments about how I dressed.' Angelina's 6 years with a controlling man.

Content warning: The following deals with domestic violence and abuse.

The abuse crept up on Angelina*. What started with her boyfriend making snide comments about the way she dressed, loomed larger when he put his fist through a wall after she got a second ear piercing.

She was a teenager at the time, a soon-to-be school leaver approaching her final exams.

"I was the class clown, and loved school, loved my friends. I was outgoing and sporty, and I got along with lots of people," she said.

"When he changed, he wanted to change all of that about me."

Over the course of their six-year relationship, those single events coalesced into a campaign of violence and coercive control that, at its worst, threatened her life.

By then, she was a shadow of that confident, clownish teenager. She'd stopped playing sport, she withdrew from friends and family, she barely spoke in his presence.

"I was a completely different person," she said. "It took me a long time after to get back to half of what I was, because everything was crushed; the self-esteem, the confidence. He'd made me feel like I couldn't do anything without him. He made me feel powerless."

This particular story of abuse is not recent. But sadly, it is timeless.

Angelina's relationship spanned the late 1980s and early '90s, a time when Australian lawmakers first began to address the issue of domestic violence in earnest.

The Hawke Labor Government’s 1988 National Agenda for Women aimed for an 'Australia which is free from violence in the home', and two years later the Hawke/Keating Government launched the National Committee on Violence Against Women resulting in a national strategy on the issue.

That was three decades ago.

While the behind-closed-doors nature of domestic violence makes progress difficult to measure, it remains an urgent issue. According to the most recent Personal Safety Survey, one in six Australian women have experienced physical violence at the hands of a current or former partner since the age of 15 — that's 1.6 million women.

Awareness is undoubtedly improving. Yet support services remain under resourced, and many argue there are still gaps in the law.