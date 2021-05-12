Warning: The following deals with domestic abuse and suicidal ideation.

In recent years, the stories of Australia's domestic violence survivors and victims have rightly been platformed like never before. Thanks to their bravery, we've been given a glimpse into the reality of life under the thumb of an abusive partner, to understand the mechanisms that keep them trapped.

But in order to find solutions to this scourge, we need to look closely at the people responsible, too. That includes asking perhaps the most important question about domestic violence: why do perpetrators control and abuse the people they love?

Here, we've asked just that of a former perpetrator. This is the story of his descent into domestic abuse and, critically, his path out.

Robert Sanasi feels like there are two versions of himself.

One is the man you'd meet today. The good-humoured marketing executive, father, and adoring husband, the man who feels like he's "won the jackpot" when his wife, Deborah, walks in the door each evening after work.

The other is the Robert of the first half of their marriage. The one who abused her.

For 15 years, Robert subjected his wife to a campaign of coercive control, an insidious form of domestic abuse that involves a pattern of manipulation, isolation and humiliation designed to dominate and trap a partner.

It took a breakdown, a personal reckoning and professional intervention for Robert to confront that side of himself and get the necessary help.

Today, he considers himself reformed.

It's a rare feat, and that fact is lost on neither him nor his wife. They're prepared to reflect on it here in the hope that it improves understanding of the forces that can drive abusers, and to show that, with the right intervention, there is the capacity for change.