This editing fail has completely ruined the cheating twist in MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. This editing fail has completely ruined the cheating twist in MAFS.

Going into this season of MAFS there were precisely three things that were pretty much guaranteed, 1. there would be a boatload of drama 2. the experts would match couples on no factual basis and 3. there would be a classic cheating scandal, based off the show's previous track record.

But what we didn't expect was that the MAFS producers would bloody ruin it only two episodes in.

If you have no idea what we're talking about, at the start of Monday night's episode the opening montage included a scene where one of the contestants is heard saying "I wish that the experts matched us".

We then see a shot of two people who are out of focus, concealing their identities. But then it cuts to a very clear shot of a man with a tribal tattoo on his arm.

Image: Nine. And who do we know who has a tribal tattoo on his arm?

Mr Cameron Dunne that's who.