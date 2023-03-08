'I'm not the same person I was all those years ago.' Whatever happened to 'Cocaine Cassie'?

In April 2017, Adelaide woman Cassie Sainsbury made international headlines when she was arrested with almost six kilograms of cocaine in her luggage at Bogota Airport in Colombia.

The 27-year-old would be sentenced to six years behind bars later that year, but would serve just three in Colombia's notorious El Buen women's prison.

Amid the conflicting storylines, the links drawn to other similar cases and the media storm surrounding the case, Sainsbury was quickly dubbed 'Cocaine Cassie'. And it's a monicker that stuck.

Now almost three years after being released from prison, Sainsbury has built a completely different life for herself.

This week, it was announced that Sainsbury will be competing in the reality TV series SAS Australia, which sees well-known figures or celebrities pushed to the limit as per a real selection process for Special Forces soldiers.

With Sainsbury back in the public eye, here's what her life looks like today.

Watch: Cassie Sainsbury on 7NEWS Spotlight. Post continues below.