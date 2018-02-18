It’s been six months since wellness fraud Belle Gibson was fined $410,000 for falsely claiming alternative therapies “cured” her from cancer.

The Australian had turned that claim into a business, The Whole Pantry, which included a bestselling book and one of just a few chosen to feature on the newly released Apple Watch in 2014.

Then it all came crumbling down.

Now, in her life after the lies, pictures obtained by Daily Mail Australia suggest the disgraced former blogger is engaged.

In the photos, a ring with a stone can be seen worn on her engagement finger as well as two other bands.

Gibson has a long term partner, Clive Rothwell. There is little known about the South Australian man.

Taken on Valentine’s Day at a Melbourne park, in the images, Gibson appeared to chat with friends as her son enjoyed an afternoon play date. Rothwell was also in attendance.

It’s the first time the 26 year old has been photographed publicly since the fine was handed down. She did not attend the Federal Court of Australia last year to receive her sentence.

For her, life goes on.

“People are always surprised when they catch a glimpse of her eating dinner on Lygon Street or having drinks at Cookie in the city, or skiing in the Victorian alps,” authors Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano wrote in The Woman Who Fooled the World, a 2017 book that charts the scandal and downfall.