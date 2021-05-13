In 2017, reporter Jonica Newby fell into a deep depression. She was suffering from climate grief.

What would you do to save the one you love?

I have faced that life-wrenching question not once but twice in the last four years.

The first time was when my partner, the ABC's famed Science Show host Robyn Williams, dropped dead in front of me.

Robyn had just had a cancer diagnosis, but was otherwise well and on his second round of chemo when I heard a weird thump and went to investigate.

There on the floor was my partner of 20 years and he was white, white, white. Not breathing, just fish gasps… no no no no!

I flew across the floor, my mind screaming, “This is it, this is the day he dies, on this beautiful sunny day. It’s happening, right now.”

Couldn’t find a pulse, shaking too hard… three minutes went by and I didn’t know how to do CPR but I knew at four minutes it was brain damage.

What would you do to save the one you love? Answer: whatever you can.

One push, two push, three four five… and on six a line of pink went up his neck and face and he woke up and said, “Why are you crying?”

The second time was when I discovered what global warming will do to snow.

The year was 2017. I was on a once in a lifetime holiday, having just bid farewell to 20 years as a science reporter on ABC TV's Catalyst, and I was visiting one of my fantasy places: Japan’s snow country.

You see, I’d fallen in love with snow as a child; beguiled by its sparkling enchantment in fairy stories and Lord of the Rings, and then when I moved to Sydney as an adult, I fell for a real snowland: Kunama Namadji; Australia’s magical Snowy Mountains.