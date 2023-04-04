'I’ve just made a podcast about happiness. And I couldn’t stop thinking about my twin sister.'

She means ‘especially’. Especially Jessie. Clare’s clever, sure, but especially Jessie.

I have countless ‘esp’ moments as I’m growing up. And I hate them. I hate them because they upset me and then I feel ashamed about being upset. I love my sister more than anyone in the entire world. She’s kind and supportive and she holds my hand when I’m scared or nervous or sad. So why does it hurt when she wins an award and I don’t?

It hurts when, once we hit puberty, a girl at school says Jessie has the body of a Barbie doll, and mine is a little bit like that but not really because I’m much shorter.

It hurts when Jessie’s chosen for the netball team and I’m not, even though I know the fact is that I’m just not very good.

It hurts when people pick her to be in their drama group and not me. When she’s invited to a birthday party and I go in the car with Mum to drop her off, because I like car trips with the two of them, but then find myself trying to avoid the eyes of the other girls, who might think I’m lonely and desperate.

It hurts when boys say she’s prettier than me, and when boys I like say they like her instead. When her gift for writing is discovered and when she gives a speech to the entire school.

Her success has always felt like our success, because we’re our own weird little team against the rest, but sometimes I’m plagued by the inevitable comparison. When you look the same, people arbitrarily try to differentiate you. Who’s the smart one? The funny one? The pretty one? The creative one? I dread the comparison because deep down, I’m certain I lose. Every time.

It’s when we finish school that I feel the biggest blow. Our final marks are released and even though we come first and second in the year, she beats me by 0.2 and it feels like a numerical manifestation of what I’ve always felt about myself: not quite good enough.

Moments of celebrating her – my favourite person, the person I want more for than myself – are sometimes simple and sometimes not. Sometimes, they’re tinged with my own sadness. As though I’m looking in a mirror at my own potential and watching myself fall short.

I think my sister has the greatest mind I’ve ever known. She’s clever and curious and funny, and determined in a way I’m not sure I am. She takes risks. She meets new people. I’m in awe of her, and yet I’m terrified of what it is that stops me from being more like her.