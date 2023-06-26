'I gave him my seat.' Christine Dawood on losing her husband and son on the Titanic sub.

Christine Dawood was supposed to be on the submersible with her husband, Shahzada, when it left for its voyage to the Titanic wreck earlier this month.

Her son, Suleman, was initially "so disappointed" he couldn't accompany them to the 1912 wreck because he wasn't old enough at the time.

But when COVID-19 saw their plans delayed to this year, the mother-of-two decided to give her seat to the now 19-year-old.

"I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go," Christine told the BBC in her first interview after losing her husband and son during the expedition.

Suleman wanted to solve the Rubik's Cube underwater in an attempt to break a world record.

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic' and he was so excited about this."

"I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time," she said, as she recalled that she "hugged and joked" with the pair before they set off on the expedition which coincided with Father's Day in the US.

Suleman Dawood (left) and his father Shahzada (right) were among those on board the sub. Image: AAP/Facebook.