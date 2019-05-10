When she was 18, Christina Applegate dumped Brad Pitt. Here's who she's dated since.

Christina Applegate plays Jen Harding, a woman whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run in the new Netflix series Dead to Me.

(Side note: If you haven’t binge watched the entire first season yet, you should get onto that).

Watching Applegate, who’s been acting since she was a baby, got us thinking about her real life relationships – and wondering if anything came close to the complications Jen deals with in the show.

Here’s what we found.

In 1988 Applegate dated 21 Jump Street actor Richard Grieco. She was a regular guest star on the show, which may have been where she met her next boyfriend… Brad Pitt.

Applegate and Pitt were both young when they got together in 1989 – she was 17 and he was 25 – and both were on the brink of making it big in Hollywood, but not quite there yet.

Behold these fantastic red carpet photos:

It wasn't a very long lasting relationship, because on the night of the 1989 VMAs Applegate ditched her date for someone else. Yes you read that correctly - she ditched Brad Pitt, with his greasy 80s hair and bright blue eyes for someone else.