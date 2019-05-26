"We slept in separate beds." Christie Hayes on her split from second husband, Daniel White.

Earlier this year, former Home and Away actress Christie Hayes announced her separation from her second husband Daniel White.

In an Instagram post, Christie, who married Daniel after a three year engagement in August 2016, explained that the couple were “strictly flatmates” in the lead up to their separation.

And now speaking to Stellar magazine, the mother-of-two said that the split was liberating.

“It was the most liberating feeling when I finally came out because the reality is that Daniel and I slept in separate beds,” the 32-year-old told Stellar.

“While I think that’s a noble thing to do for a certain amount of time, I don’t think there’s any glory in just staying together… I have nothing but love, he does for me also,” she added.

The breakup was announced on Christie’s Instagram in April, as she apologised to her followers for being AWOL over the last few months, saying she’d had a lot of “welcome changes”.

“Daniel and I went our separate ways quite a while back now,” she wrote.

LISTEN: Christie Hayes, on sex drive after birth. Post continues below audio.



“We were strictly flat mates in every way for over a year and a half, and ladies you have to know your worth and not settle for anything less than happiness!”