Christian Hull is 37 years old, and he never wants to be in a relationship. Ever.

When it comes to dating, there's a certain amount of pressure.

Pressure to meet the right person, to get engaged at the right time, to get married, have babies and live happily ever after with your 'better half' by your side.

But Christian Hull feels none of that pressure.

Watch: Exactly what different horoscopes are like when plunging into the wild world of dating. Post continues after video.



At 37 years old, Christian is done with dating. He's done with bothering to get into a relationship and he's definitely done with the idea of a long-term anything.

And that, to a society obsessed with settling down, is fascinating. So we asked him why.

"It's very selfish. But I just have no desire to share my life with anyone."

"It's actually never been a desire of mine," Christian explains after realising a while ago that he was mixing up love and lust and diagnosed his craving for the latter incorrectly.

"I think when I was really young and discovering my emotional side, I was actually just a horny teenager. And I thought, lust and love were the same thing. And so when I was like, 'Oh, he's hot, Let's be together forever.' And suddenly, you know, something will happen. I won't get my way. They come over too much. You know?"

And that was the penny drop moment for Christian: "Oh, yeah... I just want casual flings."

Once that was established, Christian has leant into his solo way of life and is living his dream.

"I love living alone. I love making no compromises. I love deciding what I want for dinner, and then getting it. There's no one man to tell you otherwise. You can leave your dishes in the sink, you've got the whole bed to yourself. You can do whatever you want. It's very selfish. But I just have no desire to share my life with anyone."