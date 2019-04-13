"She [doesn't] know us." The four-year-old Christchurch victim suffering brain damage.

The father of four-year-old Christchurch shooting victim, Wasseim Alsati said his daughter, Alen Daraghmih, does not recognise him as her father, due to brain damage from injuries sustained at the March 15 attacks.

The barber and Christchurch resident said Alen woke up five days ago after being in a coma from her “seven to eight” surgeries, but showed no recognition for her family.

“She don’t know us and she cannot see us, or hear us at all,” he said.

“I don’t know if my daughter is cold, or if my daughter is warm, [she’s] not replying to us at all, but we all waiting.”

According to doctors at Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital, Alen’s family will have to wait for a minimum of four to six months to know the extent of the damage.

Both Wasseim and Alen sustained multiple injuries during the terror attack at Christchurch's Al Noor mosque after an Australian gunman murdered 50 people with a semi-automatic gun.