“I tried the internet’s most viral pasta recipe. Here’s how it went.”

Sorry to internet shame you, but if you haven’t heard of The Viral Feta Pasta, what rock are you living under - and can I bring some of this tasty TikTok carb to you?

No seriously - it’s everywhere. Even my mum has heard of it and she follows, like, twelve people.

This trending dish started when Finnish food blogger Jennie Hayrinen made it in 2019 and started the hashtag #uunifetapasta. At the time, Finnish supermarkets reportedly sold out of feta because of the recipe.

Now, it’s had a resurgence (read: 334.7m Feta Pasta hashtag users on TikTok) thanks to an account called Feel Good Foodie sharing her simple video on how to make it.

Like the rest of the internet, I jumped on the bandwagon with little to no convincing needed and tried it out for myself.

It talked a big game so I was keen to see if it lived up to the hype - but let’s be honest, with a name like Baked Feta Pasta, how could it be anything but absolutely scrumptious.

Cheese and pasta are hard to screw up, and honestly, the recipe looks as though even the least culinary inclined folks could give it a crack.

Ingredients:

The ingredients you need for the viral 'Baked Feta Pasta' recipe.