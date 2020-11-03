"Thank you, Chrissy Teigen, for showing why we need to document the ‘ugly’ milestones in life."

Last week Chrissy Teigen posted a personal essay to her Instagram about her decision to publicly document, in photos, the loss of her son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

In the weeks prior Chrissy had posted frequently while she was in hospital on bed rest, sharing with her followers her experience with partial placental abruption, which affects the baby’s supply of nutrients and oxygen.

The essay detailed the moment the doctors told her her baby wouldn't survive, her request to her husband, John Legend, to take photos of the birth and how she’s been feeling in the weeks after.

She posted the essay five days ago and I have found myself going back to read it several times since.

At first I didn't know why I kept rereading it. Sure, it was because it’s so refreshing to get an insight into a celebrity’s experiences, first hand. It’s rare that us ‘normals’ get to feel exactly that - normal - because a famous person feels pain and loss, out of their control, just like we do. She showed us she is human and in turn made all of us feel human, too.

But two things in particular struck me about what she wrote.

She asked both her husband and her mother to take photos of the experience, no matter how ‘uncomfortable’ the situation became. Her husband, John, was reluctant to do so until she explained to him that she needed the photos to remember this milestone in their lives.