'I love you so much.' Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Aussie musician G Flip are married.

There has been a secret Selling Sunset wedding!

Chrishell Stause surprised fans by announcing she is now married to Australian musician G Flip after a year of dating.

The 41-year-old reality star shared a beautiful Instagram reel to celebrate the release of G Flip’s new song, 'I’ll Be Your Man', before the video ended with an image of the pair standing at the altar.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause wrote.

A source then confirmed the happy news to People magazine.

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," the source said.