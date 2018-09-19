-With AAP

1. ‘Killer dad’ Chris Watts is ‘depressed’ and ‘despondent’ while being monitored closely in jail.



The dad accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters is reportedly on suicide watch in jail.

Chris Watts, 33, has been in Colorado’s Weld County Jail for more than a month and the severity of his actions have sunk in.

A source who has spoken to Watts told PEOPLE he’s not doing well.

“The gravity of the situation has hit him like a ton of bricks. Depression is setting in, and he’s despondent.”

A source at the jail confirmed Watts is under “close watch protocol” – otherwise known as suicide watch.

Guards must check on Watts every 10-15 minutes to ensure his well-being and must make visual contact with him. Watts is also not allowed the same privileges as other people at the jail, including no access to weights, reading material and television.

He is physically searched several times a day and each day his cell is inspected for contraband.

He can only leave his cell for one hour each day, where he is taken to a small room to shower and make phone calls. No other prisoner can be in this room at the same time.

Watts was arrested on August 15, just hours before police announced they'd discovered the bodies of his wife, 34-year-old Shan'ann and daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, on a property owned by the Colorado man's former employer, Anadarko Petroleum.

The girls had been submerged in crude oil vats, while their mother, who was 15 weeks pregnant, had been buried in a shallow grave nearby.

Watts claims that roughly two hours after Shan’ann returned from her work trip on August 13, he informed her he wanted a separation.

He reportedly claimed he went downstairs for a short period of time, and when he returned to his bedroom he saw on the baby monitor that his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was “actively strangling” their youngest daughter. Their eldest was already “sprawled” and “blue”.

Watts alleged he then “went into a rage and ultimately strangled Shan’ann to death”, before loading “all three bodies onto the back seat of his work truck” and transporting them to the oil site where they remained for four days.

Authorities have dismissed his account and Watts has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

