Caitlan Coleman spent five years in the custody of the Taliban with her husband Joshua Boyle and two children. Now, she alleges she was not only abused by her captors – but also by her own husband.

The Canadian couple, who had been travelling in Afghanistan during a trip aimed to save their marriage when they were captured in 2012, is going through a bitter divorce.

Court documents show that the 32-year-old alleges her 34-year-old husband “regularly threatened to kill me by setting me on fire” among a host of other emotional and physical abuse claims – none of which have yet been proven in court, and all of which Mr Boyle denies.

In fact, he has lodged claims of emotional abuse and lack of care also, before, during and after their five-year ordeal, which ended when they were rescued in October last year.

The couple were in court in July, and are fighting over custody of their three children. Ms Coleman is heavily pregnant with their fourth.

When the woman was granted a restraining order against her husband in July, the judge commented that keeping Ms Coleman with her husband would be “be akin to once again holding them hostage”.

Ms Coleman alleges that while in captivity, her husband began to be emotionally abusive, which later turned into physical abuse. She claims he regularly threatened to kill her by setting her on fire.

“J.B. had uncontrolled rage, instituted corporal punishment of me, and struck me in a fit of rage,” Ms Coleman wrote in an affidavit lodged in court.

2. Bodies of three children, mother and grandmother found in Perth home.

Homicide detectives are continuing to comb a house for clues after five people were found dead in a Perth home.

The bodies found in the Bedford house are those of twin girls, aged two, another girl, aged three-and-a-half, and their mother and grandmother.