Astonishing claims by mystery caller over "affair" with accused family killer Chris Watts.

An anonymous man has come forward claiming to be a former lover of Chris Watts, the US father accused of murdering his wife and two children.

Watts was arrested on August 15, just hours before police announced they’d discovered the bodies of 34-year-old Shanann, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste on a property owned by the Colorado man’s former employer, Anadarko Petroleum. The girls had been submerged in crude oil vats, while their mother, who was 15 weeks pregnant, had been buried in a shallow grave nearby.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police uncovered that Watts, 33, had been having an affair with a coworker prior to the alleged crime. But now it seems it may not have been his only infidelity.

A man, who asked not to be identified, gave a telephone interview to US television program Crime and Justice on Wednesday claiming he had a 10-month affair with Watts.

The caller told the CNN program that he met the oil field operator on social media app, MeetMe, and said their intermittent sexual relationship began the first time they saw each other in person in June 2017.

“He messaged me. It seemed all very innocent at first. On the profile it didn’t have a last name or anything – it just had his last initial. He was listed as straight,” the man said. “We talked for a while and he just told me he wasn’t really out, or comfortable being out.”