30-year-old Chloe Dunstan has nine kids. She is about to welcome her tenth baby.

Chloe Dunstan is a very busy mum whose colourful and happy family life is about to get even busier.

The 30-year-old has nine children with her husband Rohan and has just announced she is pregnant with her 10th baby to her social media community of over 800,000 people.

On the family YouTube channel, Life With Beans, Chloe shares how she and Rohan started their big family.

"When I was 19 years old I became a mother," Chloe says in a video filmed in 2017.

"At 20 I became a mother of two, at 21 I became a mother of three and at 22, a mother of six."

After three babies, Chloe and Rohan's family doubled overnight when the young mum gave birth to triplets and then five years later a set of twins!

"Although it is not always easy, I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have six happy and healthy kids.

"Being so close in age means they understand each other a lot and have so much fun together."

Chloe describes her husband Ro as having a "calm and gentle nature" and is a great dad to their little ones.

Their eldest three are Evan, 11 Otto, 10 and Felix, nine followed by eight-year-old triplets Rufus, Henry (or Hank), and Pearl, three-year-old twins Sylvie and Cosmo and baby Birdy who is just one.