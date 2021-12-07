The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday December 8.

Chinese hackers tried to shut off power to three million Australians.

Chinese hackers have been thwarted minutes before they shut down power to more than three million Australian homes.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the sneak cyber attack on November 27 on Queensland's CS Energy, was only stopped at the last minute before it had the potential to shut down the company’s two thermal coal plants.

Australia's national security is in focus this morning amid claims Chinese hackers came close to shutting off power to three million Australians. #9Today pic.twitter.com/p4mXh603Ja — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 7, 2021

We're being warned attacks like these could become common, and could potentially be used to limit our ability to respond in a military crisis.

As the Telegraph reports, the number of cyber attacks being directed at Australia have reached a "disturbing" level.

Medical loophole could see Novak Djokovic defend Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic has been named in the Serbian line-up for next January's ATP Cup team event, raising firm hopes the world No.1 will play in the Australian Open despite allegedly being unvaccinated.

Organisers have trumpeted that 18 of the world's top 20 players will take part in the 16-nation tournament in Sydney from January 1-9, with Djokovic leading the top-seeded Serbians.

Djokovic hadn't publicly committed to defending his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park or revealed his vaccination status, with a mandate that he be double-jabbed to play.