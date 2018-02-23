'After 23 years, I finally exploded at my mum over my name.'

While unique, unusual baby names are in vogue – particularly of Hollywood offspring – it’s rare we consider the impact a quirky name may have on the child who must carry it forever.

Now, a 23-year-old has posted on Reddit, sharing her experience growing up with an unusual name and subsequent resentment she feels for her parents for the name they gave her.

“My parents are ‘creative’ types. My three siblings (two younger brothers and a younger sister) and I all have ‘creative’ names. I’m named after a reptile, my sister (19) is named after a part of the brain, my brother (17) is named after a fish, and my youngest brother (16) is named just a weird name,” she writes under the username arktextsure, later revealing her name as Chameleon.

“We all hate our names – we talk about it plenty. Most of us have gone by nicknames our entire lives, and I know I plan to change my name before I get married. My mum and I don’t get along very well, we butt heads a lot,” she added.

Her relationship with her mother, she describes, has always been fractured. She has not “loved” her mother for a while. Instead, she “tolerates” her.

“I could go into all our issues, but I won’t. It’s not the point.

“I got serious with my boyfriend recently, and he wanted to meet my family. Of course, I got talked into spending a whole week with them, starting on Saturday.”

Detailing how they all decided to have a family dinner, her new boyfriend in tow, the 23-year-old “blew up” at her mother after she continuously called her by her full name.

“We decided to have a family dinner because it was the one night my mum wasn’t busy. It was the first time we’d had a real conversation since I was in college, and she kept calling me by my real name. Everyone at the table was using my nickname. My boyfriend has only ever called me by my nickname – I keep my real name under wraps, although I did plan to tell him before I went to change it. I seriously hate my name that much. Of course, he got curious and started asking what my mum was talking about thinking it might be some kind of nickname because I’m named after a literal REPTILE.