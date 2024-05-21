Nina was posting pictures of her son online. Then she found him on an adoption site.

He earns $20,000 a year through collabs and brand deals, 90 per cent of which is being put aside for him to use when he's older.

As far as Nina is concerned, she has been doing everything in her power to protect her boy as his following grows grows.

"As a mother I believe in doing everything possible to protect him and doing everything safely, so not posting when they're topless, or in a nappy where images can be doctored.... Or taking photos of particular streets where you might be sharing any form of location," she told ABC Four Corners.

But as Jerome's following grew, his mum noticed something sinister.

Other accounts were stealing his photos and posting them as their own. Some were even claiming he was their child. Nina DM'd them, but they doubled down.

"[It was] horrible. Especially when they're taunting me saying 'he's my child' when he's sitting right next to me. What do they get out of it? It's frustrating but there's really not much I can do," she said.

Then it got even scarier.

Nina was alerted to a US adoption agency website using her son's images. The website looked legitimate and had a contact address in America. The 30-year-old found several photos of her son on the site, from various ages.

"I felt my heart sink. I pretty much started crying to be honest, I got goosebumps all over my body, like how has it gotten this far? I felt horrible, as a mother you want to protect your child and I felt that was out of my control now," she told Four Corners.