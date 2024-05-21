Nina was posting pictures of her son online. Then she found him on an adoption site.

Jerome has 97,000 followers on Instagram. His feed is full of closeup pictures of his face, scenic shots showing off cool clothes and the occasional picture with a friend, or his mum.
Sounds like you're average Influencer Instagram account, yeah?
Well, yes. Except Jerome is four, and his account is run by his model and influencer mum, Nina Gonthier.
Jerome and his little brother Atlas feature on her account too, but Nina's account only has 72,000 followers making Jerome the bigger success if we're talking numbers.
Top Comments