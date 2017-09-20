These sneakers cost $1000 and celebrities everywhere are inviting them into their wardrobes.

How much did your last pair of sneakers cost you?

$20? $50? Maybe $110 after they sat in your online basket for a week when you deliberated?

How about $1000? (No, that’s not a typo – I really do mean three zeroes).

That’s the price tag attached to the disco-ball-rivalling sparkly sneakers soon to invade the wardrobes of Australian celebrities, bloggers and influencers everywhere, and the newest pair of shoes (we presume are) sitting in author and Go-To Skincare founder Zoe Foster Blake’s wardrobe.

Yes, we are v jealous of her new bling.

She posted a picture of the Gucci sequin sneakers on her Instagram story yesterday, cheekily describing them as "understated".

The Young Mummy's Sophie Cachia has also shared her magpie-like attraction to the bedazzled shoe.

While the exact pair aren't available on Gucci's Australian website, they do have a very similar sparkly set that will empty your bank account of $745.