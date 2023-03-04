Where are they now? The cast of The Cheetah Girls, 20 years later.

In August 2003, The Cheetah Girls premiered on the Disney Channel.

Based on Deborah Gregory's series of the same name, the film was a first of its kind for the network, and starred four diverse young women who made it their mission to win their high school talent contest.

The group consisted of Raven Symoné, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Adrienne Bailon. And the film was so successful, the four of them formed a real-life band, toured the world and filmed sequels, before Symoné left to pursue a solo career.

Here's what the cast has been up to since.

Raven Symoné

Raven Symoné in Cheetah Girls, 2003. Image: Disney.