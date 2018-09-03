It's not too late: The best time to book your Christmas holiday is later than you think.

Wait, it’s not too late to bag a travel bargain for December? It’s a Christmas miracle! Skyscanner Australia’s data elves have been busy crunching the numbers to find the best value deals for flights over the Christmas period. Here are some of the best destinations on offer – with savings up to 27 per cent.

Sydney to London – save 21 per cent.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, this is your chance. With savings up to 21 per cent, Sydneysiders better move fast. London pulls out all the stops in December – the city comes alive with lights, ice rinks, Christmas markets and festive cheer. Whilst you’re checking items off your (hefty) sightseeing list, make sure you swing past Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland – choc-a-block with rides, street performers and market stalls selling everything from mulled wine to handmade candles.

And don’t forget to take a spin on the ginormous outdoor ice skating rink!

Best Time To Book: September 24 – 30 2018.

Sydney to Honolulu – save 20 per cent.

Honolulu is a holiday destination classic – all thanks to its postcard pretty, palm-tree backed beaches and 10-hour flight proximity to Sydney. Spend December swimming with turtles in Kawela Bay, conquering a dormant volcano by way of the Diamond Head Crater hike (take that, new year’s resolution) and learning to surf at Waikiki Beach.

Plus, you’ll have all the seafood and shaved ice you could possibly eat. Sunshine, coconuts and cocktails? That sounds like a recipe for bliss – lock it down now to save up to 20 per cent on flights, Sydneysiders!