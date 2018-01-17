Just 10 ridiculously cheap overseas holidays you can legitimately afford to take in 2018.

By Oliver Gaywood.

Who doesn’t love a cheap holiday? If you’re looking to get away in 2018 but you haven’t decided where to go yet, discover where in the world you can enjoy a cheap vacation this year.

Skyscanner Australia has researched the cheapest places to go on holiday in 2018. Below each city you’ll find the average cost of a return flight from Sydney, as well as the average price for a night in a three-star hotel, a bottle of beer, a meal out (a three-course fancy meal and a cheap meal, both for two people) as well as the cost of one of the city’s most popular attractions.

1. Penang, Malaysia

The island of Penang is one of Malaysia’s most popular locations. With beaches, forest walks and one of the country’s biggest cities to explore, it’s easy to see the attraction.

The biggest city, George Town, is a fusion of British, Chinese, Indian and Malay cultures which brings about an eclectic mix of architecture and dining styles. Hidden among the narrow streets are some of Southeast Asia’s best street art.

Along the north coast of the island you’ll find the tranquil Batu Ferrenghi beaches and farther along you’ll find the Penang National Park, a paved walkway through green forest that leads to Monkey Beach, a name that comes from the frequent macaque monkeys that visit.