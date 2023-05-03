Charlotte didn't mind being given an 'allowance' by her husband. Until she couldn't afford a new bra.

When Charlotte Ree's partner accepted her marriage proposal — which she had spelled out, rather inauspiciously, via a game of hangman — his 'yes' came with two conditions.

One: she needed to get her driving licence; two: they needed to join their bank accounts.

Despite "adamant" warnings from her mother about the latter, Charlotte, then aged 27, agreed. She pooled her much-larger income with her husband's, and together they worked towards his vision for their financial future.

"His goal was that he would retire by the time he was 40, and he would have a property portfolio," Charlotte, 32, told Mamamia’s No Filter podcast. "That was what drove him."

Besides, his agreement brought her a step closer to realising her own plan. With the successful career in publishing well underway, all that was left was to be married and have a baby by the age of 30.

"I think I just went in blindly, willingly, hopefully," she said.

But as Charlotte chronicles in her memoir, Heartbake, over the next few years, she found herself steadily losing control over her own hard-earned money and questioning whether, like the hanged man she'd sketched as her proposal, their marriage was condemned.

"I had such shame."

Charlotte said there was a narrative within her relationship that she was 'reckless' with finances. She didn’t have debts. She hadn’t made bad investments. She said she simply treated herself occasionally.