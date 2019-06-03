Search
weddings

Charlotte Casiraghi never met grandmother Grace Kelly, but she just paid homage to her at her wedding.

Movie stars becoming royalty is not a new phenomenon, but one story undoubtedly sparked the trend.

In 1956, Hollywood actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco.

Sixty-three years later, their wedding is still lusted over by brides-to-be all over the world, who’ve no doubt pinned ‘Grace Kelly dress’ on a ‘Dream Wedding’ Pinterest board.

The appeal wasn’t simply the real life story of a girl becoming a princess. Grace Kelly herself was, and forever will be, a style icon.

Princess Grace of Monaco wore a gown by MGM costumer Helen Rose, who had dressed her for her films High Society and The Swan.

It became one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time.

Grace Kelly stunned the world in this exotic wedding dress. She wore the gown for her wedding to Monaco's Prince Rainier III in 1956. Image: Getty.
Grace Kelly stunned the world in this exotic wedding dress. She wore the gown for her wedding to Monaco's Prince Rainier III in 1956. Image: Getty.
official royal wedding photos
Princess Grace of Monaco and Prince Rainier III of Monaco on their wedding day. Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Meet Mireille

Eligible

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Now Princess Grace’s eldest granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi has walked down the aisle to marry her partner Dimitri Rassam. Unsurprisingly, the wedding was the very definition of chic.

It took place at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace, where Princess Grace and Prince Rainier exchanged their vows.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover, paid homage to her grandmother in a few ways.

For their civil ceremony, Charlotte wore a bow-embellished lace brocade dress by Saint Laurent, delighting royal watchers who noticed she'd drawn inspiration from Grace Kelly’s brocade two-piece at her own civil ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just Married.????¡Congratulations!. #charlottecasiraghi #dimitrirassam

A post shared by Charlotte Casiraghi (@charlotte.casiraghi) on

She then wore a very special (and expensive!) something borrowed in the form of Grace Kelly’s Cartier necklace.

Charlotte wore white Chanel couture, accessorising with the stunning heirloom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte never actually knew her grandmother as Princess Grace of Monaco died in a car accident four years before she was even born. Princess Grace was only 54 years old.

She’d said to have had a stroke while driving back from her country home, losing control of her car. Her daughter, Princess Stéphanie, was in the car with her at the time, but survived.

Charlotte-Casiraghi-wedding-inset
Charlotte as a baby with her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and her late father Stefano Casiraghi. Source: Getty.

Charlotte’s young life was further marred in tragedy when she lost her father, Stefano Casiraghi, in a speedboat accident. Charlotte was only four at the time.

She and Dimitri, who is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet, are thought to have known each other for years. Charlotte has a 5-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri, who has been married before, has a 7-year-old daughter.

The pair recently welcomed a son, Balthazar, in October 2018.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout