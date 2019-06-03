Movie stars becoming royalty is not a new phenomenon, but one story undoubtedly sparked the trend.
In 1956, Hollywood actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco.
Sixty-three years later, their wedding is still lusted over by brides-to-be all over the world, who’ve no doubt pinned ‘Grace Kelly dress’ on a ‘Dream Wedding’ Pinterest board.
The appeal wasn’t simply the real life story of a girl becoming a princess. Grace Kelly herself was, and forever will be, a style icon.
Princess Grace of Monaco wore a gown by MGM costumer Helen Rose, who had dressed her for her films High Society and The Swan.
It became one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time.
