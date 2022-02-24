"I felt so threatened." What happened between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

Mad Max: Fury Road became an instant cult classic after its release in 2015, securing six of its 10 Oscar nominations.

However, while things appeared to be running smoothly on screen, there were bitter tensions and unexpected feuds unfolding behind the scenes.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy starred alongside eachother in the film, and while their on-screen energy may have been magnetic, the two reportedly refused to "look at eachother" when the cameras weren't rolling.

An excerpt from Kyle Buchanan’s new book, Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road details the bitter feud between the two actors.

The small part of the memoir was published to Vanity Fair and in it, Theron spoke openly about her tense working relationship with Hardy.

Charlize Theron on working with Tom Hardy.

"I don’t want to make excuses for bad behaviour, but it was a tough shoot," she explained.

In the film, the actor starred as Imperator Furiosa, while Hardy portrayed the character of Max Rockatansky.

Mad Max: Fury Road. Image: Warner Bros Pictures.