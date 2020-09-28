"She looked at me and said, 'I'm not a boy.'" Charlize Theron's family life.

Charlize Theron is not typically one to share much about her private life with the press or on social media.

But over the weekend, the actor posted a rare photo of her children — Jackson, 8, and August, 5 — to Instagram in honour of National Daughter's Day.

"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," she wrote. "I will never be the same."

Watch: Charlize Theron on why she chose adoption. Post continues below.





The Bombshell star's daughters came into her life via adoption.

The 45-year-old had always considered that as her 'first option' for starting a family, something she's traced back to awareness of overcrowded orphanages in her native South Africa.

Theron filed applications in "whatever country" would permit her as a single woman. And after starting the process, it took two-and-a-half years and seven arrangements falling through before she became Jackson's mother in March 2012.

Their connection was instant.

"I got out of the car and I saw her through a window, and somebody was holding her," she told the podcast Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg. "My heart just jumped out of my body, and I almost couldn't catch it. It was a visceral, emotional feeling."

The same happened with August in 2015, shortly after the end of her three-year relationship with Sean Penn.

Both her daughters had been born in the United States.