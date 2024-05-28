Charlise Mutten died in 2022. The 9yo's mother has been accused in court of fatally shooting her.

Kallista Mutten broke down in tears when confronted with accusations she killed her own daughter, telling a court she didn't even know exactly where the nine-year-old had been shot.

Justin Stein, 33, on trial for the murder of schoolgirl Charlise Mutten, claimed he witnessed Ms Mutten shoot the girl.

Charlise's body was found by police in a barrel by the Blue Mountains' Colo River on January 18, 2022 with gunshot wounds to her face and back.

At the time, Ms Mutten was in a relationship with Stein and the court previously heard the pair had plans to get married.

Stein's lawyer, Carolyn Davenport SC, in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday put to Ms Mutten that on January 12, 2002 she fatally shot Charlise at the Blue Mountains property where she was staying with Stein.

"What I suggest is... you had, in fact, shot and killed your daughter," Ms Davenport said.

"Are you serious?... No," Ms Mutten said.

"You shot her once in the back and once in the head," Ms Davenport said.

"I didn't even know she was shot with a gun," a distraught Ms Mutten replied.

"I didn't even know where she was shot, so now I know."