'I made mates pay for their plus ones.' Is charging wedding guests ever okay?

"And in Indian culture, that isn't a perception many people want. So that's why there are lots of big, lavish weddings. It's not uncommon for people to take out a loan to do it. There is absolutely no chance of asking a guest to contribute! The gift each guest gives is of their own choice and what they want to give. We do tend to keep a note of it and the price. For example, 'this family gave this much money,' because when it's your turn to go to their event, you will reciprocate in a proportionate manner. But you don't ever ask them to contribute directly."

Traditions like these are less common in Western culture – perhaps explaining why wishing wells have become a staple at many weddings.

Nicole spoke to The Quicky to share her perspective. She said as a regular wedding attender, she has noticed there are new ways that people are asking their guests to contribute in some way to the wedding fund.

"While I've never been directly asked to pay for a wedding, I do essentially – isn't that the concept of a wishing well? These days, many couples don't need the traditional wedding gift such as a crockpot or casserole dish or things for the home, as they've already likely been living together for a while. So the money from the wishing well is perceived to go towards whatever they wish - including paying for the wedding," she said.

As for how much money Nicole usually gives, she said she aims to pay her way for the event, of course depending on how much the wedding costs and how close she is to the couple.

Realistically speaking, many of us do already pay in a way to attend weddings, anyway. The accommodation (if applicable), the outfit, the transport, the wedding gift. So does it make sense that we pay for our meal too?

The concern is the financial burden placed upon the guest – especially for those who aren't as well off. Because of course, not all guests are in a similar financial position. So a level of awareness is key.

Darcy Allen is a Venue Sales Manager at Easy Weddings based in Melbourne, who has many years of experience planning events both big and small. And according to Darcy, it's gradually becoming more common for couples to ask their guests to contribute financially in some way to their wedding.

"We're definitely seeing examples of this. At Easy Weddings, we speak to hundreds of couples per day, and although we aren't seeing a major trend, there is the odd one here or there. What we are seeing mostly at the moment is around bar tabs. What we have suggested to some of our couples is that if it's not within the budget to cover alcohol and beverages for everyone, how about just doing a 'first-round' and then requesting your guests pay for their own drinks," Darcy said on The Quicky.