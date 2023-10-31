Looks like Magic Mike and Catwoman are engaged.

After two years of dating, sources say actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged.

The pair seemingly confirmed the news in new photos, where Kravitz is seen wearing what looks to be an engagement ring while leaving a Halloween party with Tatum.

The Batman actor, 34, and Magic Mike star, 43, have been together since mid-2021.

Despite keeping much of their relationship under wraps, Kravitz opened up about dating Tatum in an interview for GQ's 2022 Men of the Year issue.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she said.

"We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Tatum and Kravitz went Instagram official for Halloween 2022. Image: Instagram @channingtatum, @zoekravitz.