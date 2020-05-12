Record-breaking movies and a Meghan Markle connection: The cast of Center Stage, 20 years on.

Center Stage undoubtedly gifted us the most iconic sleepover movie of the early 2000s.

We’d watch the movie about a group of dance students at an exclusive ballet school in NYC over and over, from the comfort of our mattresses on the floor of our mate’s bedroom. Then we’d fall asleep, dreaming of wearing red ballet shoes and… Charlie (Sascha Redestsky).

Well. That was 20 years ago.

Watch: Relive the memories with the Center Stage trailer.

I know, I know – that’s a bit scary, but the 2000 teen drama celebrates its 20th birthday on May 12, and it got us thinking about what our favourite dancers (plus Zoe Saldana) have been up to in the years since they wore leather pants and tearaway tutus.

Here’s how things panned out for the cast of Center Stage.

Amanda Schull.

Amanda Schull played the determined Jody, the main character and one-third of the movies love triangle.