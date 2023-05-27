Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining dates of her Courage World Tour.
The singer had more than 24 locations left of her world tour before announcing that it had become too "difficult" to continue due to her health complications.
"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a press release listing some of the 42 affected tours stops across Europe. "I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be difficult even when you’re 100 [per cent]."