In the announcement, she said the tour dates from now through to April 2024, will be cancelled, "until I’m ready to be back on stage again".

The Tickets for the 42 shows planned for Europe will be refunded.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again," she continued. "I want you all to know, I’m not giving up... and I can’t wait to see you again!"

In December 2022, the singer announced she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

Celine Dion, Courage World Tour. Image: Getty.