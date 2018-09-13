celebrity

There's a video of Celeste Barber pashing Tom Ford and it is everything.

Tom Ford and Celeste Barber: name a more iconic duo (we’ll wait).

If you’re one of Celeste’s millions of Instagram followers you’ve probably been keeping up with her antics while living the high life at New York Fashion Week.

While the comedian and mum-of-two is known for her real-life spoofs of celebrity Instagram pics, she’s been thrust into the glamorous world of her subject matter and we are hooked.

One thing we’re loving about her posts is her unlikely new friendship with iconic designer Tom Ford, whose ads she’s famously parodied in the past.

On the opening night of his show she only sat front row next to Cardi B, before featuring in a hilarious video pashing Tom Ford which was broadcast at the after party.

The video was a parody of one of Ford’s campaigns, which featured two models, Parker and Mia, kissing in an airport – with Mia’s fuchsia lipstick ending up all over Parker’s face.

Celeste’s cheeky take on the ad shows Ford hesitating before leaning in for a kiss, while Celeste is…a little overzealous, and ends up with lipstick on her forehead.

@tomford called, and I FUCKING ANSWERED. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #tomford

Yesterday, we were treated to another NYFW #celestechallengeaccepted video of Celeste attempting to walk the runway with Ford’s direction, and we are screaming.

 

REHEARSAL, obvs. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #tomford

Celeste is in the US for a 32-date live show, starting in Seattle in November. We can’t wait to see what else she has up her, high-fashion, Tom Ford-approved sleeve.

