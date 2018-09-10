The touching way Kate Spade's label paid tribute to her at New York Fashion Week.

‘She left a little sparkle everywhere she went’.

These were the heartfelt words adorned on cards left on the seats of Kate Spade’s New York Fashion Week show on Friday, the first since the brand’s founder tragically took her own life in June.

On the runway, the collection reflected the brand’s roots in a nod to the creative motivation behind Spade’s early days, Spade having left the company a decade before she died at the age of 55 after a long battle with depression.

Show notes prepared by the brand’s new creative director Nicola Glass read: ‘This collection has been given a lot of care, attention and love,’ explaining that each design was inspired by the ‘original codes of the house’.