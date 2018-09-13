An Instagram influencer has shared a side to plastic surgery we don't normally see.

Sia Cooper never shies away from a conversation about body image and positivity.
The social media star is well-known for her Instagram profile boasting 1.2 million followers, and her mega-successful blog, Diary of a Fit Mommy.
She’s used to having eyes on her – earlier this year Sia received backlash and even death threats for leaving comments on celebrity Insta photos (yeah, that’s where you know her from) – and told Mamamia she knew a recent post outlining her plastic surgery regret would be controversial.
She shared her story alongside a powerful photo of her with plastic surgery style markings on her body.
“All of the markings represent what’s not “perfect enough” for us to accept on our own bodies whether it’s breasts, nose, body fat, or even tummies,” she captioned the photo.
“I remember sitting in the surgeon’s office seven years ago hopeful that bigger breasts would make me feel better about myself.”
She wrote that she wishes she could go back and tell her 21-year-old self that she is perfect the way she is and didn’t need a breast augmentation.
“I would scream at her that she’s perfect. I would tell her that she does not need to be cut into like a slice of meat. I would tell her that it wasn’t worth it. I would hug her. Cry with her. I would tell her that she was beautiful and didn’t have to do this.”
When you go to a plastic surgeon’s office, they mark your body just like this-depending on what you’re having done. I know. I’ve been there once. All of the markings represent what’s not “perfect enough” for us to accept on our own bodies whether it’s breasts (????????♀️), nose, body fat, or even tummies. I remember sitting in the surgeon’s office 7 years ago hopeful that bigger breasts would make me feel better about myself. Cosmetic surgery doesn’t make you feel better though.. you only feel better when you start to accept the things you shouldn’t be changing in the first place. If I could go back and tell that 21 year old girl awaiting her consult for a breast augmentation, I would scream at her that she’s perfect. I would tell her that she does not need to be cut into like a slice of meat. I would tell her that it wasn’t worth it. I would hug her. Cry with her. I would tell her that she was beautiful and didn’t have to do this. Why am I posting this? Because millions of females and males struggle with the alluring idea of getting nipped and tucked. They make it look so glorious and amazing! But what if I told you that women who get breast implants are statistically 4 times as likely to commit suicide after? You would think otherwise, right? Since getting surgery, my depression and anxiety has worsened. The ability to accept myself has worsened because it makes you want MORE. This might be a triggering message, but I urge you to love yourself. No body deserves to be marked on as if it needs changing. It’s degrading and it’s never a good feeling. I’m not totally against plastic surgery, but I can’t say that I’m really for it anymore. To each their own. But I want you to look good and long at this photo noticing the cut lines. It’s sad isn’t it? We feel so much pressure to be perfect because plastic surgery is the norm. Yes, implants, fat transfers, liposuction, nose jobs, eyebrow lifts, and even chin jobs are the NORM for many Instagram influencers and people in general. THIS is why I urge you to never compare. Unfollow anyone that is “too perfect” for you. Follow those who do good for your mental health. You’re worth it! YOU DO NOT NEED FIXING.
Sia said she shared the photo because she wanted to make sure people were seeing both sides of plastic surgery – not just the “glorious and amazing” side we usually see on social media.
