An Instagram influencer has shared a side to plastic surgery we don't normally see.

“I had a breast augmentation at the age of 21 before I ever became a personal trainer and social media influencer,” she told Mamamia.

“As the years went on, I realised that after having my breasts done, I would pick apart NEW areas on my body that I felt ‘needed work’ such as my nose, butt, lips, etc. The augmentation is the only thing I’ve had done. I still feel like plastic surgery makes you crave more and can be addictive.”

She said she wants her followers, and most importantly, her daughter to accept themselves as they are. If they want to get work done, it should be for themselves.

“I loved my breasts after the augmentation, but it had me picking myself apart in other areas and body dysmorphia was already something I struggled with since my early teen years. My mother would frequently nitpick and point out what she saw as physical flaws. That had an impact,” she said.

“I was also married at a younger age, and encouraged to get implants by my first husband. After getting the implants, what seemed to be a boost (no pun intended) in the beginning turned into another self esteem blow.”

Her body changed after her two children, and thanks to the lessons she learned as a mother, surrounding herself with people who build her up and her “incredibly supportive” second husband, Sia learned to love it just the way it was.

“My children saw me in this natural light that nobody else does … They look up to me as if I’m the best thing ever. I had to literally realise this and practice a sort of mantra I share with my kids and others: ‘You’re beautiful from the inside out’. It is so important to focus on how your body works rather than how you think it looks.”

“Kids do not spend minutes or hours looking in a mirror wishing they appeared differently. They are happy as they are! We need to be more like this!”

“My nose was something I struggled with for most of my life. When I saw my daughter had MY nose, I stopped considering rhinoplasty. Why would I want to change something that resembled my daughter?”

Despite her own experience with it, Sia is not anti-plastic surgery.

“There was backlash on the post from women who have had enhancements and are completely happy with theirs. I was not judging anyone for getting plastic surgery – if it makes you happy, great!”

“However I am just sharing my own experience here while promoting body positivity. For the most part, this resounded with a lot of women who thanked me for sharing my experience.”

Comparison has become the thief of joy when it comes to Instagram and social media so this is why I encourage everyone to unfollow those who make them feel bad about themselves.”

She told Mamamia she is considering having her implants removed and has had a consultation for this.