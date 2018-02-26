When a celeb couple shows off their home, it might just mean they're about to divorce.

Isn’t it just a little bit suspicious when celebrities swing open the front doors of their perfect homes for lavish photo shoots after years of telling anyone that will listen that they’re a “private person”. Whyyyy do they do it?

Well, there’s one theory that actually makes a lot of sense. Slate noticed a pattern of celebrity couples who show off their house for publications like Architectural Digest, only to then split and sell their home months later.

Now, I don’t want to say Architectural Digest is the death knell for celebrity couples, but the argument that these couples are using it as their own personal Domain is convincing.

And the most recent celebrity to do it? Jennifer Aniston.

At around the exact same time Justin Theroux was loading his bags onto his motorcycle and riding off into the wind, his soon-to-be ex-wife was showing off their marital home in Bel Air.

Architectural Digest described the property as "a scene of pure domestic bliss", which is fine, because they probably weren't privy to the fact Justin was speeding down the 101 freeway, never to look back.

But here's where things get interesting. According to Slate, showing off the little slice of heaven that is a celebrity home helps boost the value of a property, just in time for them to sell it when they need to divide their assets.