Why your life will be instantly better if you embrace really, really tiny items.

These days, people seem to be caught up with the notion that bigger is always better.

Giant SUVs are taking over the roads. Five-bedroom McMansions in the ‘burbs are somehow even more desirable, despite becoming less viable. And last December, mammoth Christmas trees crept up all over my Instagram feed, pimped out like they were on the cover of House & Garden magazine.

I hate to be alarmist, but things are starting to getting a little, er, big. In reality, some of the best things in life come in small (and brilliant) packages.

For example, you might’ve seen the Japanese craze of miniature (or kawaii, as it’s known) cooking on YouTube. Channels like Miniature Space have two million subscribers watching people make teeny-tiny food using mini collectible utensils…and it’s addictive viewing. I also love Tastemade’s Tiny Kitchen and their teeny-tiny cooking utensils.

So, in the interests of sharing my joy for all things tiny, here are the five little things that make my heart sing:

Tiny houses

I am a serious wannabe minimalist. I’ve seen all of the Netflix documentaries and love that show Tiny Homes Australia. My desk at work is streamlined to necessities and clear of clutter. At home, I’ve cut down my once-enormous collection of clothes and shoes into a capsule wardrobe of 40 key pieces that are on rotation (impressive, I know).

I’ve often flirted with the idea of throwing in my inner city townhouse and my beautiful collection of IKEA Hemnes furniture and getting some rugged Texan to build me my very own tiny home. If you haven’t heard of these architectural marvels, do yourself a favour and check them out. Completely mobile (goodbye skyrocketing Sydney property prices), storage solutions galore, everything has its place and multiple purposes, and they can be decked out to be seriously beautiful. The one thing that’s putting me off? Composting toilets. But you get the drill, they’re amazing.

Mini juice pops

Over summer I spent a lot of time at my sister’s house in the ‘burbs enjoying her pool (and her company of course), and she introduced me to my newest obsession. Proud & Punch have released a range of mini juice pops that are next-level delicious. She buys them for her kids because they are free from refined sugar and are an easy way for her to get her kids eating more fruit and veggies (the Paging Dr Green flavour has Granny Smith apple, Packham pear, spinach and desert lime).

Put frankly, they rock my world. Perfectly portion-controlled and gluten free (a HUGE win for those among us who are gluten intolerant) these bad boys seriously pack a punch. They also meant that I didn’t have to miss out on enjoying desert after a long day playing Marco Polo with my nephews. Double win.