celebrity

From Tiger King to Mike Pence's fly: 23 of the wildest celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

It's that time of the year again. 

October has come to an end which means our Instagram feeds are full of our favourite celebrities dressed up in fabulous and often outrageous Halloween costumes. 

And while Halloween may have looked a bit different this year thanks to COVID-19, it didn't stop celebrities from going all out with their outfits.

Some even took inspiration from the chaotic energy of 2020 itself. 

From Tiger King to Mike Pence's fly, here's a roundup of 23 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year. 

Lizzo as the fly in Mike Pence's hair.






View this post on Instagram









FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020

A post shared by  Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on






View this post on Instagram









I voted for Biden

A post shared by  Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelorette Twist: Brutal But Necessary

The Spill

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

No Filter

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian as Carole Baskin from Tiger King. 

Kylie Jenner as the red Power Ranger.






View this post on Instagram









it’s morphin’ time

A post shared by  Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Stormi Webster as a minion. 







View this post on Instagram









my minion girl 💜

A post shared by  Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kris Jenner as Jack Skellington.






View this post on Instagram









This is Halloween #JackSkellington

A post shared by  Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson. 

Reign Disick and North West as Rock N' Roll stars.






View this post on Instagram









Rock n’Roll 🧷🎸💀

A post shared by  Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as White Swan and Spiderman.






View this post on Instagram









my spidey

A post shared by  chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria and David Beckham.

Vanessa Hudgens as the queen of Halloween herself. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bachelor's Bella Varelis and Bec Cvilikas as a "botched girl" and nurse. 

Image: Instagram @becvilikas


Julia Morris as a witch.






View this post on Instagram









Happy Halloween Gang jx

A post shared by  Julia Morris (@ladyjuliamorris) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Heinrich as Cruella Deville.

Tim Robards as Mugatu from Zoolander 2.






View this post on Instagram









I feel like I’m taking crazy pills! 😬

A post shared by  Tim Robards (@mrtimrobards) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as himself "but beat up, and a Miami witch".

Tan France as Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT


Rebel Wilson as a warrior princess. 

Halsey as Emily from Corpse Bride.






View this post on Instagram









It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any...

A post shared by  halsey (@iamhalsey) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Richie as a vampire.

Robert Irwin as a Rock N' Roll star.






View this post on Instagram









Rock on, this Halloween 🤘🎸

A post shared by  Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Hembrow and her kids as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.






View this post on Instagram









Mickey & his minnies ♥️🥰 happy Halloween

A post shared by  Tammy 🐚 (@tammyhembrow) on

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games.






View this post on Instagram









“May the odds, be ever in your favor”

A post shared by  Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and the kids as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory characters. 

What was your favourite celebrity Halloween costume this year? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: Instagram @annaheinrich1 /@tanfrance/@chrissyteigen 

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout