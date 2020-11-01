From Tiger King to Mike Pence's fly: 23 of the wildest celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

It's that time of the year again.

October has come to an end which means our Instagram feeds are full of our favourite celebrities dressed up in fabulous and often outrageous Halloween costumes.

And while Halloween may have looked a bit different this year thanks to COVID-19, it didn't stop celebrities from going all out with their outfits.

Some even took inspiration from the chaotic energy of 2020 itself.

From Tiger King to Mike Pence's fly, here's a roundup of 23 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year.

Lizzo as the fly in Mike Pence's hair.