Over the weekend, Jackie O shared a series of doctored images of her on Instagram, claiming the fake images are being used to sell diet-related products.



The KIIS breakfast host joked: "Another day, another scam. If you see me 'advertising' keto gummies, it ain't true. But I'm loving their photoshopped pics."



The images come days after Channel 9 Entertainment Editor, Richard Wilkins spoke about a doctored image of him being arrested, which has been circulating the internet.

Deepfake is an AI-generated edited software that shows someone doing or saying something that never happened. Think fake images created on photoshop – but the video and audio equivalent.

While the most convincing deepfakes are generated by powerful computers and intelligent software, online scammers are now using deepfake technology to their own advantage.

Last week, the image supposedly of Wilkins went viral across social media. It showed him appearing to be arrested and handcuffed by police officers in a Sydney park. But the photo wasn't all it appeared to be. In actual fact, it wasn't Wilkins at all.

Using deepfake technology, Wilkins' face had been superimposed onto a random criminal's body, to make it look as though Wilkins was the criminal being arrested.

For thousands of Wilkins' fans, they understandably didn't realise the images were fake. And it left Wilkins in quite the kerfuffle.

Clarifying the whole situation on 2GB's Ben Fordham Live show, Wilkins confirmed the image was "complete BS" saying the supposed arrest "never happened".

"I have never been arrested. This AI photo, the photoshop, however they do it, it appears that I've got myself [under arrest]. I don't know what to do about it. It's been happening for quite some time," he said.