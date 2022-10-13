Motherhood is one of the most rewarding roles there is. But it also undoubtedly turns your life, priorities and sleeping schedule upside down – just ask any person with children.

While it is an incredible journey to go through, it's also not for everyone – and the journey to becoming a parent is not the same for everyone either.

From IVF to surrogacy and adoption, the celebrity world has begun to shift the narrative on when and where the "right" time or way to become a parent is. Especially in the space of becoming a parent later in life.

Watch: Celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues after video.