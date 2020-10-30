“God, I can’t wait to get to work." Celebs who have been caught cheating with their co-stars.

Just a few weeks ago, the world stopped to watch as two well-known celebrities became embroiled in an old-fashioned cheating scandal.

"A famous man was photographed with a famous woman who was not his wife, and the internet momentarily lost its addled, overwhelmed little mind," as Mamamia's Holly Wainwright observed.

But as is so often the case in Hollywood, that's not the first time it's happened, and it won't be the last. In fact, it's alarmingly common for celebs to embark on affairs with their co-stars. It must be all the time spent together (and away from their partners and/or families).

So here is a not-so-comprehensive of all the celebrities who have cheated with their co-stars (because we'd been here all day if we listed all of them).

Lily James and Dominic West

West and James in 2018. Image: Getty.