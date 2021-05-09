An ode to 'Other Mothers', because for some of us, it wasn’t our mothers who raised us.

When I was younger, Mother’s Day didn’t really bother me. To me, it was just a day when I knew all of my friends would be busy, so I’d better plan to see a movie or do something to keep myself busy too.

Cut to today, I am reflecting on the past two weeks, and the lead up to Mother’s Day has been triggering to say the least.

Suddenly, it was as if all of the influencers I follow and the ads and the articles I was being served, decided to join forces in a targeted assault to push their Mother’s Day agenda: beautiful daughter smiling with beautiful mother, beautiful mother smiling with beautiful kids, seemingly perfect relationships, public declarations of love and owing everything to the woman that brought you into this world.

Well for many, including myself, that imagery and messaging isn’t a lived experience I can relate to.

For some, that mother-child relationship can be quite complex and while we are all certainly brought into this world by a woman, it doesn’t necessarily make that woman a mother.

I, for instance, call the woman that birthed me only by her first name. As I grew older and began to understand what it really takes to be a mother, it seemed odd to give that title and implied credit to someone that didn’t put in the work.

This year, it dawned on me that there are many people that assume that role in big or small ways that aren’t necessarily recognised. That we need to normalise those relationships that significantly shape our lives in the absence of a “traditional” mother-child relationship.

