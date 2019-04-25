Mike met 'Caroline' on a dating website. But she was catfishing him, for the second time.

If the chilling true crime story of Dirty John has taught us anything, it’s to be extra careful about who we trust on online dating websites.

Being catfished is a real concern.

… But imagine being catfished by the same person twice.

Enter Mike, a man featured on MTV series Catfish, whose story is one that has to be seen to be believed.

When Mike sparked up a conversation with Caroline on Plenty of Fish, he was instantly drawn in by her flowing red hair and sparkling eyes, then hooked by her fun and “goofy” personality.

Their conversations started off as friendly chit-chat, but things soon progressed to a deep emotional connection. She shared that she was living with colon cancer – which Mike’s mother had recently passed away from.

Caroline became Mike’s online girlfriend, and his feelings for her intensified over the year and a half they spent chatting online and on the phone everyday.

Despite living in the same city, however, the pair's attempts to take their relationship out of the digital realm continued to fail.

Red flags had started to present themselves.