Cate Blanchett is being attacked for calling herself ‘middle class’. There are two sides to the story.

Cate Blanchett has an estimated net worth of $140 million which apparently makes her... middle class.

During the Cannes Film Festival that took place last week, Blanchett took part in a United Nations press conference, talking about the work she does with refugee filmmakers and how it has impacted her life.

During this press conference, she made a comment that has generated worldwide headlines.

“I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class," she said. "I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world.”

A clip of the quote was posted to the Associated Press' TikTok account which has now gone viral, gaining over 273k views.

Personally, I thought her response was decent.

She acknowledged that the work she does can make it appear as if she has a white saviour complex, which is when white people help non-white people for self-serving reasons only. She also acknowledged that the work she’s doing is important when it comes to enacting change, along with changing her own perspectives on the world.